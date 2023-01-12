Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Increases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 95,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,245,702. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

