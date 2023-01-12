Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases Shares of 20,367 Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Amundi lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at $334,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Shares of ASAI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

