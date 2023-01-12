Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 3,178 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 4.3% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFAV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 255,223 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

