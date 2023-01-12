Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 986 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,216,056,000 after buying an additional 459,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 220,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

