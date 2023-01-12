Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $212,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,778,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,828 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 815,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,766,340. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Ambev Announces Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ambev Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.