Leuthold Group LLC Buys 4,538 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.