Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 35.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

