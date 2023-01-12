Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.07% of Triton International worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79.

Triton International Increases Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $424.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Stories

