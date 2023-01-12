Leuthold Group LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 78,124 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in BHP Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in BHP Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.8 %

BHP Group stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BHP Group

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,250 ($27.41) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,933.20.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

