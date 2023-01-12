Leuthold Group LLC Purchases New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after buying an additional 968,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 704,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.
W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
