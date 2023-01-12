Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.