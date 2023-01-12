Leuthold Group LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

