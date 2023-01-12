Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 29,178 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $192.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $260.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.