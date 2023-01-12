Lewis Capital Management LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lewis Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,557. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

