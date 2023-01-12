Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.06. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 381,427 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

