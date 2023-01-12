Lido wstETH Trading 14.1% Higher This Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,557.61 or 0.08271367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003182 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00438333 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.01033604 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,807.13 or 0.30960307 BTC.
Lido wstETH Profile
Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.
Buying and Selling Lido wstETH
