Lido wstETH Trading 14.1% Higher This Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,557.61 or 0.08271367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00438333 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.01033604 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,807.13 or 0.30960307 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.