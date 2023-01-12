Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,264.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,264.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,883 shares of company stock worth $293,966. 50.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

