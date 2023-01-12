Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 1.7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 858,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,326,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

LILM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut shares of Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after buying an additional 571,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

