Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.68 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.86). Approximately 64,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 76,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.70 ($0.84).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £82.25 million and a PE ratio of 2,313.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.40.

Insider Activity

In other Litigation Capital Management news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £262,500 ($319,809.94).

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

Featured Stories

