Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from GBX 58 to GBX 60. 330,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,726,221 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.34.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 105,995 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

