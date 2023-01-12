loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LDI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.57.

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $729.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.00. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.51.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,701.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares in the company, valued at $299,687.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,701.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,695,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,901 over the last 90 days. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 140.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

