Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on L. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of L traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. 1,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,972. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

