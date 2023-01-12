LogiTron (LTR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, LogiTron has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LogiTron token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LogiTron has a market cap of $601.92 million and $0.10 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00442749 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.01072460 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.64 or 0.31272249 BTC.

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron launched on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

