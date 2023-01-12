LooksRare 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.73 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $78.85 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00443831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01073191 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,675.94 or 0.31348631 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

