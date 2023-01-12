Loopring Market Cap Reaches $311.56 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Loopring has a total market cap of $311.56 million and $39.05 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00444546 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.42 or 0.31412433 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.01030249 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.