Louise Beardmore Acquires 18 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,043 ($12.71) per share, for a total transaction of £187.74 ($228.73).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £175.44 ($213.74).

United Utilities Group Stock Up 1.5 %

United Utilities Group stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,040.50 ($12.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,387.33. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,016.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,015.87.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,866.67%.

UU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.40) to GBX 1,025 ($12.49) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.99) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.18) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.23) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,097 ($13.37).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.