Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

