Lumi Credits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.11 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $60.11 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00438333 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.01033604 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,807.13 or 0.30960307 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.