Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 277,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 160,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

