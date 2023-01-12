Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

