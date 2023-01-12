Maker (MKR) Price Tops $635.39 on Top Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $621.18 million and $24.37 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for about $635.39 or 0.03507986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00442407 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,664.21 or 0.31248069 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.00989927 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.