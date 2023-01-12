Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.66% of Manchester United worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Manchester United by 29.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 12.8% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.