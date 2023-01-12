Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises approximately 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $2,075,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $120.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.15. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
