Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises approximately 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $2,075,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $120.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.15. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Manhattan Associates



Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

