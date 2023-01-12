Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MARA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.22.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 6.6 %

MARA stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $627.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 4.71. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 71.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

