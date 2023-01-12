Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

MARA opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 4.71.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

