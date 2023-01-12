Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.36.

MAR stock opened at $158.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

