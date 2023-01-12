Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $166.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.36.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.76. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile



Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

