Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Craig Vosburg Sells 6,333 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

