Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Craig Vosburg Sells 6,333 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MA stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $379.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.89.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
