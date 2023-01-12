Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Decreased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $377.86 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.89. The company has a market cap of $363.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

