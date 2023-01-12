MBA Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.98. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

