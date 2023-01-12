MBA Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 445,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 199,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 319,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.21. 52,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,843,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

