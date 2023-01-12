MBA Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

