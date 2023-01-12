MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

