McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,593 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $277.15 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.95 and a 200-day moving average of $287.81.
Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend
About Invesco QQQ Trust
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
