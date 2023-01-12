McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,564 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

