McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $331.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.83.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

