McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after acquiring an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $114.49.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.