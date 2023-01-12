McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66.

