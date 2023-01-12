McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 542 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $281.03 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $339.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

