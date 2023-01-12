McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 814 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,069,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

